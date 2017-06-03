22 Opioid-Related Overdoses Reported In Suffolk County Since Thursday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Suffolk County are reporting a 60 percent increase in the number of opioid-related overdoses over the past 48 hours.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said from Thursday to midday Saturday there were 22 overdose cases relating to heroin, prescription pain medications and fentanyl, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.
“We have seen at least one fatal overdose” in Elwood, the commissioner said, adding that if it were not for the “miracle drug Narcan” there would have been more fatalities.
“This is a serious public health concern,” Sini said. “Family members and loved ones and friends of those who are suffering from substance abuse disorder, this is now the time to intervene to have those conversations to get your loved one help.”
Police are now trying to track the origin of the outbreak of overdoses by going through their list of suspected drug dealers and are also working with the NYPD to share intelligence.