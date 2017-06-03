Yankees Hit 4 Homers In 8th Inning To Defeat Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Brett Gardner, Matt Holliday, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius all hit solo home runs in the eighth inning, leading Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Saturday.

The Yankees tied the franchise record with four homers in an inning. Gardner led it off with a home run and then with two outs, Holliday, Castro and Gregorius connected in succession.

Jason Grilli became the first reliever in Blue Jays history to allow four homers in a single inning.

This was the fourth time the Yankees have hit four homers in an inning — they last did it Oct. 1, 2012, against Boston. They first did it in 1977 at Toronto, with Cliff Johnson connecting twice and Lou Piniella and Thurman Munson once each.

All eight of New York’s hits were for extra bases. The Yankees had four doubles, with Castro, Gregorius, Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks hitting them.

Montgomery (3-4) gave up three singles in six innings, striking out five and walking three for his first win since May 6 against the Cubs. The rookie left-hander lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his previous outing, May 29 at Baltimore.

Adam Warren, Tyler Clippard and Dellin Betances each pitched a hitless innings in relief.

Joe Biagini (1-4) allowed three runs in a career-high seven innings.

Hicks and Judge hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the third. Biagini set down 10 straight before Castro and Gregorius doubled in the seventh.

Toronto put runners at first and second in each of the second, third and fifth innings but came up empty each time. The Blue Jays finished 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) has been shut down after suffering headaches and will visit a neurologist when the team returns home Monday. … LHP Aroldis Chapman (shoulder) threw a light side session Saturday. He’ll throw one more side session before a simulated game next week. Chapman is expected to return by mid-June.

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin (neck) was held out of the lineup for the third straight day but hopes to return Sunday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (4-2, 2.93) has allowed just two earned runs over his past three starts, covering 19 1/3 innings. New York is 6-4 when Severino starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (6-2, 3.28) is 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in his past eight starts, and has won his past three. He’s unbeaten since April 18 against Boston.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)