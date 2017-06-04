Laura Curran, Endorsed By Dems, Says She Would Fight Corruption As Nassau Executive

June 4, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive, Sophia Hall

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Democrats announced their pick last week for Nassau County executive.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Laura Curran is a former reporter who now serves as a Nassau County legislator.

“I think it’s time for a fresh start in Nassau County and there’s a real lack of trust now between government and the people,” Curran said, “and I’m rolling out real concrete plans, real things that we can do to begin to restore that trust.”

Curran said if elected, she wants to work on affordable housing for young people to live and stay in the county.

Further, she said: “We need to fix our contracting process. We need to make sure that we’re not hiring people based on who they know as to opposed to what they know. So we can cut out the patronage. And really make the government accountable to the people.”

Curran, 49, also previously served on the Baldwin school board.

