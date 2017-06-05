Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco’s Monday Morning Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco embraced his role of updating the masses on Monday following an eventful weekend in the wide world of sports.
The “maven” had the latest on the NBA Finals, after the Warriors took it to the Cavaliers on Sunday night to assume a commanding 2-0 series lead.
He also got into the weekend baseball. The Yankees fell late to the Blue Jays in Toronto and came away with a four-game split, while the Mets got clobbered by the Pirates at Citi Field and have now dropped four of their last five.
There was all of that and plenty more.
