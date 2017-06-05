Boomer & Carton: Warriors, Baseball, Melo, And The Big Cat

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig had an awful lot to get to Monday morning following an eventful weekend.
We heard a lot about the NBA Finals after the Warriors once again made easy work of LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Sunday night and now own a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Then it was on to the Mets, who continue to spiral toward rock bottom, and the Yankees, who got out of Toronto with a four-game split.
Moving right along, word is Carmelo Anthony is not thrilled with Chris Rock and the Jets’ Leonard Williams put on a display that made him a very good teammate.