Boomer & Carton: Warriors, Baseball, Melo, And The Big Cat

June 5, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig had an awful lot to get to Monday morning following an eventful weekend.

We heard a lot about the NBA Finals after the Warriors once again made easy work of LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Sunday night and now own a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Then it was on to the Mets, who continue to spiral toward rock bottom, and the Yankees, who got out of Toronto with a four-game split.

Moving right along, word is Carmelo Anthony is not thrilled with Chris Rock and the Jets’ Leonard Williams put on a display that made him a very good teammate.

