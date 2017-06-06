Boomer & Carton: When Baseball Is Away, The Boys Will Play

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
On the surface, Boomer and Craig opened up Tuesday’s radio program with very little to talk about.
Lucky for all of us, though, they have earned the “Dynamic Radio Duo” nickname for a reason.
Since both baseball locals and the NBA Finals were off Tuesday, the guys decided to preview the Red Sox-Yankees series, which gets going on Tuesday night in the Bronx. They paid particular attention to struggling right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who will make the start.
Later, Boomer gave the Stanley Cup Final some love after the Predators evened things up with the Penguins with a win in Game 4.
Craig got into the act as well. He was thrilled to hear that the Seahawks passed on Colin Kaepernick. Plus, the guys had plenty to say about the arrest of young Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis.
There was all of that and then Craig decided to revisit the LeBron James/alleged racial graffiti story.
