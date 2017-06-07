LISTEN: Mike Francesa, Caller Debate About Odell Beckham Jr. Wanting New Contract

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa called Odell Beckham Jr. “selfish” Wednesday for skipping OTAs because he’s reportedly not happy with his contract.

That prompted a debate between Francesa and a caller, Mike in Farmingdale.

Mike in Farmingdale aruged that Beckham has to look out for himself because he can be cut whenever his production drops off, just like what has happened this offseason with many veteran players on the Jets.

Francesa, however, argued that any player who signs a contract should honor it. Beckham is under contract for two more seasons.



“When you don’t have a contract, more power to you (in negotiations),” Francesa said. “I don’t care if you get everything and the Empire State Building on top. Good for you. I’ll be in your corner. But walk away from a contract that you signed? Unh-unh.

“Holding out is not the way to do this,” he added. “It’s divisive to the team. It breaks teams up. And the bottom line is, what’s going to keep him from holding out every single year once he holds out once?

“What does he say to the other players that showed up and took the time to play and show up for all those (practices)? What is his message to them? ‘I’m better than you’?”

