Brooklyn High School Senior Named Police Commissioner For A Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old girl was given a badge and declared New York City’s top cop for the day on Wednesday.

Jenna Fiordimondo, a straight-A senior at Bishop Kearney High School headed for St. John’s University, was sworn in as commissioner for the day after winning an annual essay contest organized by the Police Athletic League.

“I’m so excited, I’ve been trying for this for four years and it’s an honor because I see all the amazing things that the police officers do every single day,” Fiordimondo said.

Welcomed @PALNewYork #PCforaDay essay winner Jenna Fiordimondo today. She says public safety is shared responsibility b/t #NYPD cops & youth pic.twitter.com/mUIOAk7uCk — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) June 7, 2017

Although she’s not thinking about a career in the police department, Fiordimondo is keeping an open mind.

#HappeningNow inside NYPD HQ, students from all 5 boroughs sworn in at our "Police Commissioner for a Day" ceremony. #PCFORADAY @PALNewYork pic.twitter.com/Opntmodqbj — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2017

“I’m interested in speech pathology and working with children,” Fiordimondo told reporters.

“After today though might change your mind?” one reporter asked.

“It’s a possibility,” she said.

Plenty of happy students arriving for our annual "Police Commissioner For A Day" #PCFORADAY @PALNewYork pic.twitter.com/x3R9xc9KBA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2017

Police Commissioner James O’Neill gave Fiordimondo and other teens replacing those at lower ranks a mirthful welcome.

“We all haven’t had any days off in a very long time so we’re all leaving at noon,” O’Neill joked. “So just be careful with your decisions.”

For those teens who want to become police officers, O’Neill made clear that there could be resistance.

“I hope that many of you will think about becoming police officers, I’m not sure if your moms or dads or grandmothers would like that as my mom didn’t 35 years ago,” O’Neill said. “She actually didn’t speak to me for almost a year when I told her I was going to become a cop.”