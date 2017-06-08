Boomer & Carton: Sabathia Dazzles, Warriors Prevail, And OBJ Covets Cash

June 8, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Big-time performances were the focus of Boomer and Craig’s Thursday morning show open.

The guys started with CC Sabathia, who was utterly dominant in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. The “hefty lefty” allowed five hits, struck out five and didn’t walk anyone over eight innings.

The guys then shifted gears to Kevin Durant, who lifted the Warriors to a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. The veteran forward finished with 31 points in Wednesday’s 118-113 win, including a huge 3-pointer during Golden State’s 11-0 run to end the game.

Boomer and Craig eventually got around to Odell Beckham, Jr.. The mercurial wide receiver reportedly hasn’t been showing up to the Giants’ offseason activities because he wants a new contract.

