Trump’s Attorney: Comey Leaked Privileged Information; Testimony Proves President Didn’t Impede Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, said former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony proves the president “was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference.”

Kasowitz issued a statement Thursday, saying Comey’s testimony “also makes clear that the president never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

NEW: Pres. Trump's lawyer says in statement excerpt that Comey's testimony proves president was not under investigation in the Russia probe pic.twitter.com/tNME9N4dD2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday that he believed he was fired by the president in some way “to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted.”

“There’s no doubt that it’s a fair judgment, it’s my judgment, that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said.

But Kasowitz said the president “never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone.”

“The president never suggested that Mr. Comey ‘let [Michael] Flynn go.’ As the president publicly stated the next day, he did say to Mr. Comey ‘General Flynn is a good guy, he had been through a lot,'” Kasowitz said.

The attorney also said the president “never told Mr. Comey ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.'”

“He never said it in form and he never said it in substance,” Kasowitz said. “Of course, the office of the president is entitled to expect loyalty from those who are serving the administration.”

He said it is also “overwhelmingly clear” that there “have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications.”

“Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers,” Kasowitz added.

James Comey made "unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communication with the president," Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz says. pic.twitter.com/9sgm4O6Xbh — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2017

Comey admitted that, after he had been fired, he showed a memo of a conversation he had with the president to a friend, a professor at Columbia Law School, “to share the content of the memo” with the media.

The former FBI director said he did so in response to a tweet from Trump after his firing that said Comey should hope there are “no tapes” of their conversations.

“The president tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope there’s not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally there might be corroboration, there might be a tape, and I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with the reporter,” he said. “Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”

Comey said he understood the memo “to be my recollection recorded of my conversation with the president. As a private citizen, I felt free to share that. I thought it very important to get it out.”

But Kasowitz refuted that claim, saying “the public record reveals the New York Times was quoting from the memos the day before the referenced tweet which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for disclosure of the privileged information and appears to be entirely retaliatory.”

“We will leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along with all the others that are being investigated,” Kasowitz said.