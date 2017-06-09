NJ TRANSIT Releases Schedules For Penn Station Repair Work

June 9, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Amtrak, NJ Transit, Penn Station

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — NJ TRANSIT has released schedule changes to accommodate extensive repair work at Penn Station.

Train routes from areas due west will be the most affected, with trains passing through Morris and Essex counties being diverted to Hoboken. Commuters will change to ferry service or trains operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

NJ TRANSIT’s other lines will have minor changes. The changes will be in effect from July 10 to September 1.

New York Waterway will offer ferry service from Hoboken to midtown Manhattan in addition to its service to lower Manhattan.

Amtrak opted to accelerate the scheduled repair work at Penn Station after two recent derailments and other breakdowns. Three of the station’s 21 tracks will be shut down at a time.

For more information, click here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

