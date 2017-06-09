Suspect Facing Charges In Subway Stabbing Of Pregnant Woman, Friend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is facing charges after police said a pregnant woman and her friend were stabbed on the subway following a dispute.

Derrick Wilson of the Bronx is charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon charges, police said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said the two women were riding a northbound 2 train when they bumped into another rider and the three started arguing.

Then, police said the suspect took out a knife and stabbed them. One of the women, age 21, was stabbed in her left arm. The other, a 24-year-old woman who is three months pregnant, was stabbed in the neck, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

One witness who did not want to be identified said he stopped the suspect from running away when the train arrived at Prospect and Westchester avenues.

“I heard some commotion that somebody got stabbed,” he said. “Me and a couple of other guys, we said ‘where’s he at.’ We came looking for him and he ran out. He came past me and I grabbed him.”

Police said with his help, they were able to arrest the suspect right there at the scene.

“I said, ‘listen don’t hurt him where he’ll die. Don’t kill him. Hold him for the police,'” the witness said.

Police said the pregnant woman’s condition is improving and she is likely to survive.