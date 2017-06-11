Melania, Barron Trump Move Into White House

June 11, 2017 10:01 PM
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, made it official Sunday – she and their young son, Barron, have moved into the White House.

The first lady tweeted the news on Sunday evening after she arrived at the White House with President Trump and Barron, 11. The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In her tweet, she wrote: “Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home! #Movingday.”

The tweet came with a photograph of the Washington Monument as seen from what appeared to be the Red Room in the White House.

In the days after his election victory, President Trump said Melania and Barron would be relocating to the White House “very soon, right after he finishes school.” They had been living back at Trump Tower in New York.

Barron is to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.

