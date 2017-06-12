Citi Bike Rider Struck, Killed By Charter Bus In Chelsea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Citi Bike rider was struck and killed by a charter bus in Chelsea Monday morning, police said.
Around 8:15 a.m., officers were called to 26th Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues for an accident involving a bicyclist, police said.
They found cyclist Dan Hanegby, 36, lying on the pavement with severe injuries, police said. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Hanegby and the 52-year-old charter bus driver were both headed east on 26th Street when they collided. Hanegby fell to the ground and was run over by the rear tires of the bus, police said.
Citi Bike confirmed that Hanegby was on one of their bicycles at the time.
“Together with the City of New York, we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the rider’s family and loved ones on this terrible tragedy,” Citi Bike spokeswoman Dani Simons said in a statement.
Citi Bike said the Monday morning incident was the first fatality in more than 43 million trips on its bicycles over more than four years of operation. The organization said it attempts to educate riders about safe biking – including online tips, classes, and discount coupons for helmets.
The charter bus driver remained at the scene after the accident, police said. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.