Residents Raise A Stink Over Smell Coming From Long Beach Jetty Construction

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s meant to protect against future big storms, but beach lovers in Long Beach said the solution to rebuilding a jetty literally stinks.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported the Army Corps of Engineers promised to quickly complete the smell restoration project.

The corps of engineers is rebuilding the jetty off of Arizona Boulevard in West Long Beach, it was eroded by Superstorm Sandy nearly five years ago, and now the cranes and bulldozers are busy replacing worn out and fractured rocks on the jetty with new ones.

Neighbors said it comes with some nasty summertime side effects.

“It’s noisy for one, the beach is closed, the poor people on Oregon Avenue have no beach, and it stinks, and there are flies,” Marlene Cavaretta said.

The heavy construction has caused beach closures just as the summer season arrived.

“Why not start this in the fall after the summer season, do it in the winter or spring instead of disrupting summer here,” Nat Silber said.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers acknowledged that it’s received complaints, but the federal agency said it happens every time they dig up crumbling rocks from the old jetty because they also dig up tens of thousands of mussels which give off a very strong smell, especially in the summer heat.

In a statement, the Army Corps said it is, “aware of the problem and seeking to minimize the disturbance as much as possible.” Some residents were philosophical about the construction since they know it’s needed to protect against future storms.

“It’s good for the town, but ya know it’s inconvenient because I have to walk longer to the beach,” Darian Lucas said.

Jim Smith lives right next to the beachside construction and is totally fine with it.

“They’re building us a beautiful new jetty, improving our quality of life, and if have to smell some barnacles for a while, then that’s they way it is,” he said.

And that’s the way it will be for a while, since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the construction will last until next summer.

It’s all part of a $100-millionn federal project to repair Superstorm Sandy damage from Long Beach to Point Lookout.