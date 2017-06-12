After Skipping OTAs, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon Report For Giants Minicamp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon are back.

After skipping the voluntary OTAs, the Giants’ star wide receiver and defensive end arrived at the team’s facility Monday for this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Beckham announced his arrival with an Instagram video that showed him working out in California during the offsesaon. Vernon had remained in South Florida.

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike…" #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Beckham, especially, has come under fire for not training with his teammates, and he has responded by retweeting people who have defended him.

According to ESPN, Beckham’s absence was directly related to him wanting a new contract. He is set to earn $1.839 million this season, making the three-time Pro Bowler the 64th highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The Giants have picked up his fifth-year option for 2018, which will pay him about $8 million.

There had been some speculation that he might hold out of minicamp and possibly training camp.

Last season, Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The three-day minicamp, which starts Tuesday, will give Giants coaches their first opportunity to see Beckham, second-year wideout Sterling Shepard, newly acquired veteran Brandon Marshall and rookie tight end Evan Engram on the field at the same time.

Vernon, who signed a five-year, $85 million contract last season, had 8½ sacks in his first year with the Giants.

“I’ve been working out enjoying that warm weather,” he told the New York Post last week. “I just know when I get back with my teammates they’re going to be all right. I know those guys are working hard right now, and so am I.”