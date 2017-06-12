‘It Still Hurts, It’s Still Very Raw’: Ceremony Marks One Year Since Massacre At Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub, Worst Mass Shooting In U.S. History

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — At 2:02 a.m. Monday, the names of 49 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history were read out loud outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, marking the exact time a year ago when a gunman started firing during “Latin Night” at the gay club.

“I realize that gathering here in this place, at this hour, is beyond difficult,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told survivors, victims’ families, club employees and local officials during the private service. “But I also know that the strength you’ve shown over the past year will carry you through today and in the future.”

The service began what would be almost 24 hours of observations to remember the victims and the dozens of Pulse patrons who were wounded when Omar Mateen opened fire and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. He was eventually killed by police after a three-hour standoff on June 12, 2016.

Later Monday morning, hundreds of people dropped off flowers, drawings and cards at a memorial near Pulse. Another midday service was held, followed by an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando and a final, music-filled late-night service at the nightclub.

“It still hurts, it’s still very raw,” said Erin Anderson, a friend and former co-worker of Pulse victim Xavier Serrano Rosado.

Capresse Smith brought her two children. She wants them to understand that Orlando is in it together.

“We’re going to come together to celebrate lives. A community that is going to shout out to everybody around us that we need to love, love, love,” Smith said.

Jeannine Williams used to live within walking distance of Pulse and was a frequent visitor. She had made plans to be there the night of the shooting but decided to go another night club.

“A year later I think the thing that is most important is this community and why I live here and why I’m so happy to live here,” a tearful Williams said. “The support we not only have from our city government, it’s not fleeting support, it’s not support on certain days. It’s the way the community is. This is Orlando. This is why I just love living here.”

At noon, church bells throughout the Orlando area rang 49 times. Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff and a giant rainbow flag would be unveiled at the Orange County government building.

“It breaks my heart that your sanctuary was taken from you. But I know we’re resilient and I know that we will win,” one speaker said.

Monday’s services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive. A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of “love and kindness,” and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.

An exhibit of artwork collected from memorial sites set up around Orlando after the massacre will be shown at the Orange County History Center.

“It’s a rainbow tarp on the fence. It’s a lot of love messages, it’s a lot of hugs not hate,” said Marcelle Robustelli.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan told CBS’ Kenneth Craig that one of the tragedies here is the loss of a safe haven for Orlando’s vibrant LGBT community.

“This is is the kind of club I wanted to see in my district, where you didn’t have to be segregated by being gay or being Hispanic or being African-American, where everyone could be together and be friends,” Sheehan said.

The club’s owner, Barbara Poma, is developing plans to build a memorial at the Pulse site.

Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court. She has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.

