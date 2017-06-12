Wall Twp Teacher Suspended Amid Probe Into Altered Pro-Trump Photos

June 12, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Cheryl Dyer, Donald Trump, Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork)No special counsel yet for this probe, but a teacher has been suspended amid an investigation into the removal of Donald Trump’s name from clothing worn by two New Jersey students for the high school yearbook photos.

Wall superintendent Cheryl Dyer told a reporter that the yearbook’s advisor had been suspended while the investigation was underway.

Two students wore Trump apparel for their photos. One donned a t-shirt that read ‘Trump Make America Great Again,’ another wore a sweater vest with the name ‘Trump’ on it.

Neither of those features appeared in the published yearbook.

A quote from President Trump was omitted from a space under the photo of the freshman class president, a quote from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was included with the picture of the senior class president.

 

