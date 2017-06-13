Beating The Heat At The Beach? Follow These Water Safety Tips

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Experts are sharing some water safety reminders as people head to the beach to beat the heat.

On Monday, six people had to be rescued from the water after they found themselves in trouble at Avon-By-The-Sea in New Jersey, Orchard Beach in the Bronx and Rockaway Park in Queens.

In some cases people were swimming in areas with no lifeguards, in other cases people were in areas where swimming is prohibited even when lifeguards are present, CBS2’s Elise Finch reported.

Here are some tips that safety experts are imploring people to practice as they head to the beach:

— Pay attention to beach condition warnings that will tell you what you need to know about the surf, possible rip currents, wind, possible predators and bacteria levels.

— No lifeguard means no lifeline. Beachgoers are not advised to swim in an area when lifeguards are not on duty unless you are a very strong swimmer.

— Always swim with a buddy or group as well as a flotation device that can help you out of a jam.

— Beware of hypothermia. It can occur in water below 70 degrees which is the case right now for a number of Tri-State area beaches.

“As the children grow, they become more risk takers and they come without their parents, so when kids become that age when they’re allowed to go to the beach my themselves they might take those risks and so i think people should be reminded,” Avon-By-The-Sea resident Pam Regan said.

The heat and humidity will combine to make it feel like temperatures are in the upper 90s again on Tuesday.

