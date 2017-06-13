Jury Deliberations Resume In Bill Cosby’s Sex Assault Trial

BREAKING: 32 Treated In Carbon Monoxide Incident In Tribeca | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 13, 2017 10:14 AM
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations entered their second day Tuesday in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial.

The panel deliberated for about four hours Monday night after closing arguments.

Cosby’s attorneys presented a defense that lasted just six minutes. They called one witness — a detective. He testified that Cosby’s accuser, Andrea Constand, had visited Cosby in a hotel room at a Connecticut casino. The defense argued to the jury that the detective’s remarks were proof that Cosby and Constand had a consensual, secret romantic relationship.

As expected, the 79-year-old comedian did not take the stand.

Constand, a 44-year-old former employee of the basketball program at Temple University, claims Cosby drugged and molested her at his estate in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.

Cosby claims the encounter was consensual.

Cosby is charged with aggravated indecent assault. The comedian once dubbed “America’s Dad” could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

