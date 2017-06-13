Good Samaritan Hailed For Rushing To Aid Of 2 Women Who Fell In Water In Avon-By-The-Sea

June 13, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Avon-by-the-Sea, Water Rescue

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Good Samaritan was being hailed as a hero Tuesday after rushing to help two young women who almost lost their lives in the water in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey.

The two women were walking along the rocks near Garfield Avenue Monday when one fell into the water.

Her friend jumped in to help her, and moments later, they both needed to be saved.

There were no lifeguards on duty, so Carin Diaz rushed to help.

“I had the one girl on top of me and just kept going: ‘Stay alive kid. Stay with me. Keep going,’” Diaz said. “She kept screaming, but then she stopped talking and I was bringing her back into shore.”

One woman was treated at a local hospital and released. The other was in intensive care Tuesday.

Safety experts told CBS2 that beachgoers should pay attention to posted warnings and flags when they enter the beach and should only swim when a lifeguard is on duty.

