New Poll Shows Just 15 Percent Approval For Christie

June 14, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: Approval Rating, Gov Chris Christie, Kim Guadagno, Peter Haskell, Phil Murphy, Quinnipiac Poll

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As Gov. Chris Christie wraps up his second and last term in office, a new public opinion poll shows New Jersey residents are saying good riddance.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, it had looked like Christie’s approval rating could not have sunken any lower. But now it has.

A Quinnipiac poll indicated that only 15 percent of New Jersey residents who responded approved of Christie’s performance, while 81 percent did not.

That is the worst rating for any governor in any state surveyed by Quinnipiac University in more than 20 years.

“It’s almost like a death watch,” said Maurice Carroll of the Quinnipiac Poll.

The rating does not bode well for Christie’s lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, who is the Republican candidate for governor against Democrat Phil Murphy.

The poll showed 55 percent support for Murphy and 26 percent for Guadagno.

Roughly half of voters admitted they have not heard enough about either candidate.

