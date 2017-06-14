CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Best NYC Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

June 14, 2017 1:00 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat, Eat.See.Play, Father's Day

By Deirdre Haggerty

Father’s Day 2017 is on June 18. Plan a day for dear-old dad at one of the best breweries in New York City. It’s no wonder four of the five listed below are in Brooklyn: the borough was once hailed the brewing capital of America, pre-prohibition. According to Thrillist what follows are part of its top 11 as chosen by “local beer experts.” Please be aware most breweries are for the 21 and over crowd. Check with the individual sites to see if underage children are permitted.

Brooklyn Brewery
79 N. 11th St.,
Brooklyn, NY 11249
(718) 486-7422
www.brooklynbrewery.com

Make it a full excursion for Dad this Father’s Day with a trip to the Brooklyn Brewery, followed by a game of bowling at Brooklyn Bowl next door. Located in Williamsburg, The Brooklyn Brewery offers tastings, culinary delights, tours, comedy and events. Check the monthly calendar or call to arrange a private tasting for Dad.

Sixpoint Brewery
40 Van Dyke St.
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(347) 227-8676
www.sixpoint.com

Currently Sixpoint  facilities are undergoing renovations. However, Sixpoint is still hosting and sponsoring events throughout the city. Visit the website frequently and join the mailing list to be notified when tours will resume. Kick off Father’s Day weekend with the Redhook Lobster Pound Grand Central Takeover for lobster rolls, beer and more.

Barrier Brewing Company
3001 New St. Unit A2
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 594-1028
www.barrierbrewing.com

Voted number 3 by Thrillist, this up-and-coming brewery is a quick train ride away from Manhattan. The website is still under constructions but fans could also visit the Barrier Brewing Facebook page for a detail of upcoming events. The brewery is noted for live music and an overall good time for all patrons.

Other Half Brewing
195 Centre St.
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(917) 765-6107
www.otherhalfbrewing.com

Other Half Brewing was voted the top brewery by Thrillist in an overwhelming majority. Not only does the tap room have a “rotating tap list,” but also a popular gift shop to get Dad some last-minute items. Set up a private event for dear-old at the Carroll Gardens locale and taste a sampling of what beer connoisseurs have decided is the best in New York State.

Threes Brewing
333 Douglas St.
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 522-2110
www.threesbrewing.com

Based in Gowanus with an outpost in Greenpoint, Threes Brewing offers a variety of options to enjoy Father’s Day with Dad. From the Bar to the Shop and, of course, the Brewery, there is something to appease all in the celebratory party. In addition, Threes Brewing has partnered with The Meat Hook and Ninth Street Espresso for delicious eats as patrons enjoy the draught.

brewery Best NYC Breweries To Take Dad On Fathers Day

(credit: Thinkstock)

