Second Suspect In Custody Following Brutal Avocado Assault On Bronx Deli Worker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a second suspect in the violent assault on a Bronx deli worker with avocados and bananas last month.

Jestyfer Henriquez, 25, was arrested Friday. The arrest comes on the heels of police taking Brad Gomez, 28, into custody Thursday. They both face assault charges.

Police believe Gomez and Henriquez were the two caught on video hurling produce at Stadium Gourmet Deli workers on 161st Street in the Concourse section on May 29.

Amr Alzabidi was hit so hard with the avocados his jaw was broken and face fractured. He was one of two workers behind the counter.

Video shows the workers cower and shield their faces as two suspects allegedly grabbed from a pile of unripe avocados and started pelting them with the produce, all due to a mixed-up food order.

“It’s as horrible as it could be,” Alzabidi told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

Alzabidi told Rapoport the two suspects came in with four others and tried to order food from an employee who didn’t speak English and was deaf in one ear.

Alzabidi says he tried to explain that to the men and assist with their order, but that things got ugly and tempers flared. Alzabidi said he called 911 and asked the men to leave and they did, and then two returned.

“I was trying to help them and the guy felt I was being sarcastic for some reason,” Alzabidi told Rapoport.

That’s when the men started hurling avocados and bananas at Alzabidi. Alzabidi can be seen on the surveillance video, though his face is blurred, trying to cover up and protect himself. That’s the last thing he remembers.

“I was just knocked out,” Alzabidi said. “I was out of consciousness.”

Alzabidi was badly injured. He told Rapoport he suffered a fractured orbital socket that left him blind in his left eye for a week. He now has blurred vision, which he says may be an issue for the rest of his life.

“It’s horrible. It’s a crime,” Alzabidi said.