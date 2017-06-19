Top Yankees Prospect Gleyber Torres To Undergo Tommy John Surgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankees fans will have to wait a while before seeing top prospect Gleyber Torres in the big leagues.
The 20-year-old shortstop has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season, the Yankees announced Monday.
Torres is expected to recover in time for spring training next year, the team said.
Torres, who was acquired in last year’s trade with the Cubs involving Aroldis Chapman, injured the elbow on a play at the plate Saturday while playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
In 23 games in Triple-A this season, Torres hit .309 with two homers and 16 RBIs. He began the year with Double-A Trenton, where he batted .283 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 32 games.