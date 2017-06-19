Reports: Suspected Attacker Down After Ramming Police Car In Paris | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

AP: Paris Officials Say Man Drove Into Police Vehicle In Champs-Elysees

June 19, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Champs-Elysees

PARIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Paris police said a security operation is underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district. The police department issued a tweet Monday urging people to avoid the popular tourist area.

Two French police officials told The Associated Press that a man drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris.

Police said the suspected attacker has been arrested.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

