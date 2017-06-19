Severe Storms Plow Into Tri-State Area, Rip Down Trees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Severe thunderstorms came plowing into New York City late Monday afternoon,

Shortly before 5 p.m., monsoon-like rain came tearing into the city along with lightning and thunder. Some people got caught in the downpour, which appeared to be coming down sideways.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Flight Delays | App

The fast-moving storm ripped down trees early in the afternoon. A tree was ripped out at the roots and came crashing onto a home on Kingston Avenue in Hawthorne, New Jersey.

A teen who was taking an afternoon nap got a scary wake-up call.

“I was asleep in my room and I heard a loud bang and crash, and my room is actually right next to where the tree fell in – and it impaled into my bedroom, like, I see three branches poking through, said Thomas Bushnauskas.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, a tree also came down on a house and a car in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey.

Resident Kathleen Moran said she had just taken her dog out for a walk when raindrops began to fall and the sky got pitch black. She was back in her house on Lloyd Road with her four children when she heard her oldest daughter screaming that a tree was crashing onto the house.

Justine Moran watched it happen from the front downstairs window, while the tree crashed down onto her bedroom upstairs and cracked the foundation of the home.

“The bottom of the tree actually looks like it was hit by lightning, but it’s just the way – it must have twisted the tree and it fell, because it was not lightning. It was the wind was, it turned black, the sky turned black, and the wind kicked up so high, and then it was like a thunder boom,” Kathleen Moran said.

“The craziest part is it was only a five-minute storm… and then right after, the sun was out and the rain was gone,” said Justine Moran.

A tree also landed on a car on Sandhill Road near Route 1 in South Brunswick. The father and son inside the car escaped with minor injuries.

Flight delays were also seen across the area because of the storms. Arriving flights were delayed an average of 2 hours and 50 minutes at LaGuardia Airport, 3 hours and 56 minutes at Newark Liberty International Airport, and 2 hours and 58 minutes at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported a band of severe storms passed directly over New York City around 5 p.m. and was moving northeast. The storms brought hail, lots of lightning, and some possible rotation to the north.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings were in effect for much of the area late Monday afternoon.

There were no tornado watches or warnings, but Quinn emphasize that rotation associated with the storm cannot be ruled out.