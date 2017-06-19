CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Eye On The Weather: Flash Flood, Severe T-Storm Warnings In Effect Across Much Of Area | Forecast | Radar

Severe Storms Plow Into Tri-State Area, Rip Down Trees

June 19, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Hawthorne, Ho-Ho-Kus, Jessica Layton, Lonnie Quinn, severe storms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Severe thunderstorms came plowing into New York City late Monday afternoon,

Shortly before 5 p.m., monsoon-like rain came tearing into the city along with lightning and thunder. Some people got caught in the downpour, which appeared to be coming down sideways.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Flight Delays | App

The fast-moving storm ripped down trees early in the afternoon. A tree was ripped out at the roots and came crashing onto a home on Kingston Avenue in Hawthorne, New Jersey.

A teen who was taking an afternoon nap got a scary wake-up call.

“I was asleep in my room and I heard a loud bang and crash, and my room is actually right next to where the tree fell in – and it impaled into my bedroom, like, I see three branches poking through, said Thomas Bushnauskas.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, a tree also came down on a house and a car in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey.

Ho-Ho-Kus Tree Damage

A tree came down onto a house in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Credit: CBS2)

Resident Kathleen Moran said she had just taken her dog out for a walk when raindrops began to fall and the sky got pitch black. She was back in her house on Lloyd Road with her four children when she heard her oldest daughter screaming that a tree was crashing onto the house.

Justine Moran watched it happen from the front downstairs window, while the tree crashed down onto her bedroom upstairs and cracked the foundation of the home.

“The bottom of the tree actually looks like it was hit by lightning, but it’s just the way – it must have twisted the tree and it fell, because it was not lightning. It was the wind was, it turned black, the sky turned black, and the wind kicked up so high, and then it was like a thunder boom,” Kathleen Moran said.

“The craziest part is it was only a five-minute storm… and then right after, the sun was out and the rain was gone,” said Justine Moran.

A tree also landed on a car on Sandhill Road near Route 1 in South Brunswick. The father and son inside the car escaped with minor injuries.

Flight delays were also seen across the area because of the storms. Arriving flights were delayed an average of 2 hours and 50 minutes at LaGuardia Airport, 3 hours and 56 minutes at Newark Liberty International Airport, and 2 hours and 58 minutes at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported a band of severe storms passed directly over New York City around 5 p.m. and was moving northeast. The storms brought hail, lots of lightning, and some possible rotation to the north.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood warnings were in effect for much of the area late Monday afternoon.

There were no tornado watches or warnings, but Quinn emphasize that rotation associated with the storm cannot be ruled out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch