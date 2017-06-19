CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Eye On The Weather: Flash Flood, Severe T-Storm Warnings In Effect Across Much Of Area | Forecast | Radar

Titans Agree To Terms With Ex-Jet Eric Decker

June 19, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Eric Decker, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Eric Decker have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The Titans announced the deal Sunday night.

MORE: Larry Grantham, Former Jets Linebacker, Dies At 78

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Decker visited the Titans on Wednesday, met with coach Mike Mularkey and took a physical. He was released this month by the Jets after three seasons with the team.

Decker, who spent his first four seasons with Denver, has three 1,000-yard seasons with 12 100-yard games in his seven-year NFL career. He has 33 touchdowns in the red zone since 2012, second in the NFL only to Brandon Marshall (35) in that span. He also ranks 18th in the NFL with 43 touchdown receptions and 4,535 yards receiving since 2012.

gettyimages 493259824 Titans Agree To Terms With Ex Jet Eric Decker

Eric Decker of the New York Jets reacts after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 18, 2015. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Hip and shoulder injuries limited Decker to three games last year.

Decker said on Twitter that he’s “excited” to join the Titans, who finished 9-7 last season but missed the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Decker’s former teammate Brandon Marshall, now with the Giants, said he thought the Titans landed a good player.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

