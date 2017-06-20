Residents Cleaning Up After Severe Storms Cause Damage Across Tri-State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents around the Tri-State will be cleaning up Tuesday after severe storms moved through the area Monday, flooding streets and leaving damage across the region.

The storm downed trees, including one onto a home in Ho-Ho-Kus.

“I looked up and heard a crack as my daughter screamed, ‘There’s a tree falling on the house,'” said homeowner Kathleen Moran.

PHOTOS: Storm Damage — Monday, June 19, 2017

The hood of a minivan was also crushed. Its driver, Robert Toro, was relieved after narrowly escaping being struck himself when a tree fell onto the vehicle as he was driving on Riverside Drive near 99th Street.

“Just shocked the heck out of us,” he said. “We’re just lucky to be alive, not hurt.”

The powerful gusts sent patio furniture flying off a rooftop bar in Manhattan.

The heavy rains leaked into a Long Island Rail Road train with commuters on board and even more water poured into the Dekalb Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Back in New Jersey, chainsaws were out in Hawthorne after the wind ripped the roots of a tree right out the ground, taking part of the sidewalk with it

and in Glen Rock, Drone Force 2 captured a trailer that caught fire after live wires fell and sparked flames.

But even with a lot of repairs needed, people are happy everyone escaped unhurt.

“Looking on a positive note, we definitely got lucky,” said Ho-Ho-Kus resident Justine Moran said.

For many, the storm ended with picturesque rainbows and in some cases, double rainbows, as the storm cleared.