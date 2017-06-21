New Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Wanted In Knifepoint Robberies At SoHo Subway Station

June 21, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Spring Street, subway robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video of a man they believe is behind two frightening subway robberies in SoHo.

Investigators said he struck last Tuesday in the staircase of the Spring Street subway station and again on Saturday at about 10 a.m. at the same location.

In each case, police said the suspect pulled a knife and used a white cloth to cover the mouths of his victims before robbing them.

Police said the man stole about $70 from a 50-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

