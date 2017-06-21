New Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Wanted In Knifepoint Robberies At SoHo Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new surveillance video of a man they believe is behind two frightening subway robberies in SoHo.
Investigators said he struck last Tuesday in the staircase of the Spring Street subway station and again on Saturday at about 10 a.m. at the same location.
In each case, police said the suspect pulled a knife and used a white cloth to cover the mouths of his victims before robbing them.
Police said the man stole about $70 from a 50-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman.
