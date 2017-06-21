Two Separate Subway Issues Cause Delays On Four Lines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two separate issues in the subway meant a late morning for riders on four lines.
Commuters who take the A, B, C and D trains couldn’t catch a break.
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a small track fire at Columbus Circle.
Power had to be shut off while they dealt with the problem.
Earlier around 7 a.m. there were also signal issues at 145th Street that lasted for about 90 minutes.
Both issues have since been resolved.
The problems came a day after subway signal malfunctions at 34th Street-Herald Square brought the morning rush to a crawl on Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of riders were impacted by the delays on A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains. The MTA said one rider jumped off a stalled F train and onto the tracks, risking electrocution.