Two Separate Subway Issues Cause Delays On Four Lines

June 21, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: subway delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two separate issues in the subway meant a late morning for riders on four lines.

Commuters who take the A, B, C and D trains couldn’t catch a break.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a small track fire at Columbus Circle.

Power had to be shut off while they dealt with the problem.

Earlier around 7 a.m. there were also signal issues at 145th Street that lasted for about 90 minutes.

Both issues have since been resolved.

The problems came a day after subway signal malfunctions at 34th Street-Herald Square brought the morning rush to a crawl on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of riders were impacted by the delays on A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains. The MTA said one rider jumped off a stalled F train and onto the tracks, risking electrocution.

