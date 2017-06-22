Nets Select Texas Center Jarrett Allen In 1st Round Of NBA Draft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two days after trading Brook Lopez to the Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets added a young center in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night.

The Nets used the 22nd overall pick on Texas’ Jarrett Allen.

In his only year in college, Allen averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for the Longhorns.

The 6-foot-11 Allen has a 7-5 wingspan. The scouting report on the 19-year-old says he is a good rebounder who runs the floor well, but he’s considered to be a raw talent who will need time to develop. He’s also not thought to be a dynamic scorer, with most of his offense coming from inside the paint.

“I see my role being a rim protector,” Allen told ESPN. “Me being athletic, be able to guard guards in pick-and-rolls, too.”

Allen joins a Nets roster that includes centers Timofey Mozgov, acquired this week in the Lakers trade that also brought point guard D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn, and backup Justin Hamilton.

The Nets are entering their second season of a slow rebuild under general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson. Last season Brooklyn had the NBA’s worst record at 20-62. The Nets would have had the first overall pick in the draft, but they swapped picks with the Celtics in the 2013 trade that brought Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to Brooklyn.

The Nets also owned the 27th pick, which it used on Utah small forward Kyle Kuzma. However, Kuzma will reportedly be sent to the Lakers in the Russell-Lopez trade.