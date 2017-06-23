Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend

By Jessica Allen

It’s the last weekend in June which means it’s time for Pride, one of the world’s largest LGBTQ celebrations. But you can also laugh your tush off at a comedy festival, stuff your belly with great cheese and enjoy some opera in the park. Read on for details.

Del Close Marathon

Various venues

New York, NY

delclosemarathon.com

Depending on your level of comedy nerditude, the name Del Close may not ring any bells. You will, however, be familiar with the names of many of those who studied at the knee of this legendary guru of improvisation—among them Tina Fey, Mike Meyers, John Belushi, and Bill Murray. Scheduled performers at this comedy festival range from the established (Amy Poehler, Scott Adsit) to the up-and-coming, and scheduled shows include Gary Busey Is Best Friends w/ a Jar of Mayo, Sad Dads, and ASSSSCAT 3000. Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25. See schedule for details, tickets required.



Dirty Dancing

YOTEL New York

570 10th Ave.

New York, NY 10036

rooftopcinemaclub.com

Here’s the thing about outdoor movies: the scenery is often gorgeous, the screen gigantic and the sound—depending on your seats—can be either practically nonexistent or SO SO SO LOUD. Rooftop Cinema Club uses wireless headphones to make sure you can hear every sigh, quip and sound on screen. Come see for yourself on the top of YOTEL, where “Dirty Dancing” will be screening in all its glory on Saturday. Can you believe it has been 30 years since a denim shorts-clad Jennifer Grey first sashayed her way into our hearts? Yeah, neither can we. Saturday, June 24, 9:30p.m. to 11:30 p.m., tickets required.

Cheesemonger Invitational

Larkin Cold Storage

4755 27th St.

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 937-2007

www.cheesemongerinvitational.com

“Moo moo mooooooooo,” proclaim the folks behind the annual Cheesemonger Invitational, a fête of, you guessed it, all things cheese. Competitors at this year’s event come from around the U.S., from Society Fair in Virginia to Standard Market in Chicago to hometown favs Bedford Cheese Shop and Murray’s Cheese. It’s all you can eat, sometimes described as a cross between Burning Man and Fight Club, a way of honoring the work and artistry that go into making something so very delicious. Saturday, June 24. Doors open at 6 p.m., tickets required.

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Queens, NY 11106

(718) 956-1819

www.metopera.org

One of the great joys of summer in New York is SummerStage, a concert series that brings notables from all musical genres to parks across the five boroughs. On Saturday, you can catch three rising stars of the Metropolitan Opera—soprano So Young Park, tenor Petr Nekoranec, and baritone Hyung Yun—accompanied by pianist Dan Saunders. Bring a blanket and a beverage of your choice, some cheese and crackers, and watch night descend over Manhattan as duets and arias pour forth. Saturday, June 24, 7 to 8:30 p.m., free.

Pride March

Begins at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue

New York, NY

www.nycpride.org

The culmination of the city’s Pride Week, the annual Pride March is the biggest celebration of the LGBTQ community and its allies in the whole world. It winds down Fifth Avenue to the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, where a 1969 riot kicked off the modern gay rights movement. Taking as its theme “We Are Proud,” the 2017 parade promises to be bigger, louder, and, well, prouder than ever before. If you can’t make the parade, head straight to PrideFest, a huge street fair and party. Sunday, June 25, parade begins at noon, free.

