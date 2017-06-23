Man Arrested In Random Attack On Bike Rider In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is facing assault charges in connection with an unprovoked attack on a married father of two who was punched in the face while riding his bike home from work earlier this month.

Gary Anderson, 26, was arrested Thursday after police received a tip from the public and was charged with two counts of assault.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by CBS2 showed what looked to be a random attack on 38-year-old Domingo Tapia in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The video shows Tapia riding his bike across Albany Avenue on Fulton Street just before 1:30 a.m. back on June 8 when the suspect crosses his path, and punches him in the face, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

The suspect and his friend casually walk away as Tapia falls to the ground, slamming his head on the concrete, Roy reported.

Witnesses made their way to the victim’s side and called 911 as they noticed him lying on the street corner, not moving.

Police say he was rushed in an ambulance to Kings County Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The victim had sustained severe head trauma and was in a coma after the attack.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $10,000 for his wife and children.

Anderson is due in court Friday afternoon.