Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 23, 2017

June 23, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Jerry Recco had Friday off and made his way to the Dominican Republic. But the “update maven” still somehow found himself right in the middle of the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The guys closed the work week with a healthy does of the Knicks after they drafted Frank Ntilikina and chose not to trade Kristaps Porzingis. In addition, Craig doubled-down on his comments regarding a colleague’s legacy, Woody Johnson is close to landing a new gig in the UK, Mitch Williams sues MLB Network and wins, George Clooney’s newfound fortune could work to motivate Craig, and the guys righted a wrong in the world of softball.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

