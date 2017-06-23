CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Lobbyist Released From Hospital After Being Shot During GOP Baseball Practice

Meanwhile, CBS News Source Says Rep. Steve Scalise No Longer In Intensive Care June 23, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: Alexandria Shooting, Matt Mika, Rep. Steve Scalise, Steve Scalise

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A lobbyist has been discharged from a Washington, D.C. hospital after being shot multiple times at a Republican baseball practice.

George Washington University Hospital confirmed that Matt Mika had been discharged Friday. Mika was shot multiple times and critically wounded.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was critically wounded in the shooting on Wednesday, June 14.

Scalise was initially in critical condition following the shooting and a doctor said he was at “imminent risk of death,” but his condition was upgraded to fair on Wednesday. A source familiar with Scalise’s status told CBS News he was no longer in the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center as of Friday.

Scalise, the House majority whip, and Mika were among five people shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. He has required surgery several times since the shooting.

Suffering relatively minor injuries were two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, and House GOP aide Zack Barth.

The alleged gunman, James Hodgkinson of downstate Illinois, was shot and killed by police.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

