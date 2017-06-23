NYPD Officers ‘Fine’ After Positive Tests For Legionella Bacteria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a second officer from the East Harlem precinct has been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, tests continued at the precinct house after a second officer at the 23rd precinct came down with an illness caused by legionella bacteria.
“The NYPD did what is called a thermal disinfection of the system, and no one else has become ill after that treatment,” First Deputy Health Commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot said.
Dr. Barbot said testing came back negative, but a private company hired by the PBA found legionella in the water.
Both cases were described as mild, and both officers were said to be doing fine.