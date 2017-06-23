Full List Of Street Closures For 2017 NYC LGBT Pride March

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 48th annual NYC LGBT Pride March will be held this weekend.

The parade, first held in 1970, is now the biggest Pride celebration in the world.

It kicks off Sunday at noon, marching from 36th Street and Fifth Avenue to Christopher and Greenwich Streets.

Of course, the celebration also comes with street closures.

The following streets will be closed Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to New York City Department of Transportation.

Formation:

41st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 41st Street and 8th Street

8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and Greenwich Street

Dispersal:

Greenwich Street between West 11th Street and Leroy Street

Miscellaneous:

5th Avenue between 8th Street and Washington Mews

Bleecker Street between Christopher Street and West 10th Street

Festival:

Hudson Street between Bethune Street and West 14th Street

West 13th Street between 9th Avenue and West 4th Street

Find more weekend festivities here.