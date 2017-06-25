48th NYC Pride March Set To Step Off

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security will be on high alert Sunday as the largest LGBT pride parade in the world steps off in Midtown.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, First Lady Chirlane McCray, and police Commissioner James O’Neill are all expected to march in the 48th annual NYC Pride March.

The march was set to kick off at noon.

The grand marshals this year include Brook Guinan – a transgender woman FDNY firefighter and advocate; Krishna Stone – the director of community relations at the Gay Men’s Health Crisis advocacy group; Geng Lee – a leader for LGBT rights in the People’s Republic of China; and asan organization, the American Civil Liberties Union.

Ahead of the march, Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke at a Pride Breakfast. He honored Judge Paul Feinman – who last week became the first openly gay judge confirmed for the New York State Court of Appeals.

Cuomo also recalled how New York became the first large state to approve same-sex marriage in 2011. He noted not long after the New York bill passed, Vice President Joe Biden and then President Barack Obama endorsed gay marriage.

“When New York speaks, it’s still one of the great microphones in the country,” Cuomo said.

Streets will be closed on and near the parade route, which begins at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Full List Of Street Closures For 2017 NYC LGBT Pride March

The parade wraps up at Christopher and Greenwich streets.