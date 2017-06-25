Cuomo Launching Statewide Voter Registration Drive At Pride March

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo was launching a statewide voter registration drive at the NYC Pride March on Sunday.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the campaign is dubbed New York Fights Back. It targets six congressional seats held by Republicans.
The voter registration drive focuses on the Senate GOP health care bill.
The kickoff at the Pride March is significant. After all, Cuomo said 1 million people in the LGBT community would lose coverage over the GOP health care bill.
He said for the 40 percent of people living with HIV on Medicaid, it could mean the difference between life and death.