Supreme Court Could Rule On Travel Ban

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will wrap its 2017 session and that could include a decision on President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The court usually saves their most important decisions for their final day.

The justices said Monday they will consider whether a baker who objects to same-sex marriage on religious grounds can refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

The case asks the high court to balance the religious rights of the baker against the couple’s right to equal treatment under the law. Similar disputes have popped up across the United States.

The justices were also expected to decide the case of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Missouri, which was excluded from a state grant program to pay for soft surfaces on playgrounds run by not-for-profit groups.

The case was being closely watched by advocates of school vouchers, who hope the court will make it easier to use state money to pay for private, religious schooling in states that now prohibit it.

Meanwhile, there are rumors swirling that Justice Anthony Kennedy could announce his retirement.

The 80-year-old is considered the “swing vote” on the court. If he retires, President Trump could make an appointment that would create a conservative majority.

Kennedy turns 81 next month and has been on the court for nearly 30 years. Several of his former law clerks have said they think he is contemplating stepping down in the next year or so. Kennedy did not address the retirement rumors when he and his clerks gathered over the weekend for a reunion, according to three clerks who were there.

The decision to push up the reunion by a year helped spark talk he might be leaving the court.

