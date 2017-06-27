Boomer & Carton: Good And Bad News For Yankees; From One Russell To Another At NBA Awards

June 27, 2017 6:00 AM
Boomer and Craig kicked off Tuesday’s show from Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor with a recap of a mixed night for the Yankees.

The boys from the Bronx started their road trip with a win Monday in Chicago, but lost another player to an injury.

The NBA handed out its major awards on Monday and while Russell Westbrook won MVP, another Russell — the legendary Bill — stole the show with only five words.

Boomer and Craig also discussed just how bad the Knicks are and how far away they are from winning anything.

Have a listen.

