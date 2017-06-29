CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Boomer & Carton: Buy One Star QB, Get One Free

June 29, 2017 6:00 AM
Phil Simms joined his pal Boomer on Thursday morning show and the two friends had a grand ole’ time. They exchanged insults and recalled commercial shoots together.

The former Giants quarterback even explored Craig’s office before he went on the air and lived to tell about it.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is set to work with Boomer on “The NFL Today” this season, and the two former signal-callers expressed their enthusiasm over that marriage, and then wondered how long it will take for them to get sick of each other.

Boomer asked Phil about transitioning from the booth to the studio and for his thoughts on his replacement, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Phil described what Romo’s early days as a broadcaster will be like, what challenges he’ll face, and offered an answer on whether or not a return to the NFL could be in the cards for him.

Have a listen above.

