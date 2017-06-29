NOW: Cuomo Declares MTA In State Of Emergency | LIRR Service Disrupted | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Jerry Comes Through In The Clutch

June 29, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

On Thursday morning, Jerry Recco entered a studio with former NFL quarterbacks who have combined for two Super Bowl wins and an MVP award, yet the “update maven” more than held his own.

Jerry provided all the details of a good Wednesday night for the local baseball teams.

With Masahiro Tanaka looking solid for a second straight start, the Yankees beat up on the White Sox. Aaron Judge hit another home run, because that’s what he does.

The Mets blanked the Marlins behind a strong seven innings from Steven Matz. Curtis Granderson and Asdrubal Cabrera kept up their recent hot hitting with a homer apiece.

Finally, the crew offered up some reactions to the big NBA trade that featured Chris Paul going from the L.A. Clippers to the Houston Rockets. Paul will team up with James Harden for coach Mike D’Antoni’s squad.

Could Carmelo Anthony be on his way to Texas, too?

