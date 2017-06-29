CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Guide To New York’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

June 29, 2017 1:00 AM
Filed Under: Deirdre Haggerty, Fourth of July, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

By Dierdre Haggerty

This year the Fourth of July lands on a Tuesday. If you are lucky enough to have a four-day weekend, perhaps you will be spending this patriotic day away. For those celebrating at home in the Big Apple, there are plenty of fun activities for all this July 4th. From cruises to the beach to the best display of fireworks in the U.S.A., the following guide to New York’s best 2017 Independence Day events has something for the entire family.

41st Annual Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks
East River, New York
(212) 494-4495
www.macys.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 9:25 p.m.

Enjoy grand views and fun for the entire family this Independence Day. There are recommended, free, viewing spots, plus libations, which include Berry Park, or the Brooklyn Bridge Park in the trendy Dumbo section. If you prefer Manhattan’s vantage point, then the South Street Seaport is the place to be, just arrive early for the best spots. Or, simply watch the 5 barges with over 40,000 shells of fireworks from the comfort of your home when NBC kicks off the celebration at 8 p.m.

Fourth Of July Cruises
Chelsea Piers
Pier 62 W. 22nd St.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 627-1825
www.sail-nyc.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

The Classic Harbor Line offers 5 classic style yachts to cruise Manhattan in opulence and get a front row view of the Macy’s Spectacular. The cruises book up fast, therefore it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. The cost starts at $428 and goes up from there depending upon your selection. An open bar is included. Snacks are also permitted onboard.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Nathan’s Famous Restaurant
1310 Surf Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11224
(718) 333-2202
www.nathansfamous.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 5 p.m.

There is nothing more American than hot dogs, fireworks and a day at the beach to celebrate Independence Day. The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is free to watch and has been a NYC Fourth of July tradition since 2016. Qualifiers are already in place, as competitors rally to win the international competition.

Revolutionary Era Manhattan Walking Tours
Manhattan’s Financial District
Broadway and Murray Street
New York, NY 10005
(917) 716-4908
www.patriottoursnyc.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 12 p.m.

Revisit the time that led to our country’s independence with a walking tour of the Revolutionary Era. Patriot Tours take you back through the most historic part of Manhattan. Tickets are $40 per adult, $26 for children under 11 and endures for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The tours are ideal for history buffs or those wanting to brush up on the importance of Independence Day.

4th Of July Roof Top Party
The Penthouse @ The Hotel on Rivington
107 Rivington St.
New York, NY 10002
(212) 475-2600
www.hotelonrivington.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Not a family event, but the Independence Day celebration on the 20th floor Penthouse on Rivington at The Hotel on Rivington is for the 21 and over crowd. Tickets are $200, which includes an open bar, buffet, guest DJ and an incredible view of Manhattan, Brooklyn and of course, fireworks. Tickets sell out fast, so be sure to get yours today.

One World Observatory July 4th Celebration
One World Trade Center
285 Fulton Street
New York, NY 10007
(844) 696-1776
oneworldobservatory.com

Date: July 4, 2017 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

One World Observatory is hosting a July 4th celebration with views of the fireworks and ticket packages that include beer, wine and American fare. General admission tickets are $250 and the VIP admission package is $325.

