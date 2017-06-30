GETAWAY DAY: Millions Hit Roads, Skies | GWB Delays | July 4 Events | Traffic | Weather1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Heavy George Washington Bridge Delays After Motorcyclist Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

June 30, 2017 7:23 AM
TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say that a motorcycle driver has been killed in a crash that shutdown lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike for hours and caused major traffic delays.

The state police said that the motorcyclist was killed in the crash around 2 a.m. on the local southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck.

All lanes were blocked for about six hours as police investigated, but have since been reopened.

There is still a 60-minute delay for traffic on the George Washington Bridge headed into New Jersey and northbound delays on the turnpike because of volume.

