Beach Goers In Rye Get Early Start To July 4th Holiday Weekend

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – While a lot of people are traveling this weekend, others are staying in town and hitting the beach to enjoy some fun in the sun.

It’s a beautiful day at Rye Beach Friday and the perfect place to kick off the holiday weekend.

Six-year-old Max just finished kindergarten and is loving summer so far.

“It’s so fun,” he told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock. “We get to play in the water.”

His 7-year-old cousin Gianfranco says summer rocks because he gets to play a lot.

“Baseball,” he said.

Eighteen-year-old Bella Ramos just graduated high school.

“Going to enjoy the summer,” she said. “Just hanging out here enjoying the weather.”

Lisa duBusc Miller says it doesn’t get much better than walking her two dogs along the beautiful stretch of beach.

“Walking the dogs, filling car with gas, getting ready for some travel,” she said

She won’t be alone on the roads with so many heading somewhere for holiday, including the Rivers family.

“I’m going to Robert Moses beach with a couple of my friends,” said 11-year-old Dean Rivers.

To see the full forecast for the holiday weekend, click here.