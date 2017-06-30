CBS2 Exclusive: Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Who Tried To Rob Man, Shot Bystander In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Friday were searching for a man who they said shot an innocent bystander after trying to rob someone else this week.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, it happened where Soundview and Parkchester meet in the Bronx.

Exclusive surveillance video showed the man, who has an entire Bronx neighborhood on edge.

“I’m very scared, because the door is closed,” said Kied Salh. “Maybe it’s not closed and maybe he come for me.”

The robbery happened around 4:26 a.m. Thursday in front of 1849 Westchester Ave. The surveillance video shows the gunman wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the letters VCTRY USA” printed across the front.

A man steps into the frame carrying a bag, and the suspect lifts his shirt to display a gun attempts to rob him with his gold chain.

That victim – identified now as Nelson Malave – tried to fight off the suspect with the bag before running down the street.

The surveillance video angle does not show the next event, where police said the suspect walked out onto Westchester Avenue, pointed and fired — aiming at one victim but actually hitting someone else.

“Normally, it’s very quiet over here. I normally don’t even feel no fear,” said Tomasina Robinson of the Bronx. “This is the first time hearing that the shooting actually occurred, so it’s like devastating.”

Police said the second victim, Carlos Sevino, 36, was still in the hospital Friday night after being shot in the shoulder. They have not confirmed whether the attempted robbery and shooting were random or something the suspect might have planned.

Residents were being extra cautious about it Friday night.

“You look more to the left and the right than you normally do,” said Millie Soto of the Bronx. “You’re not just looking at your car, you have to pay attention to your surroundings more than before.”

Police confirmed late Friday that one of the victims owns a restaurant across the street. The other was a friend of the owner.

Store employee Salh told CBS2 that in the three years he has worked in the neighborhood, he has never heard of such an incident happening.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.