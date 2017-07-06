‘I Was The First One He Shot,’ Doctor Recalls Moment Man Opened Fire Inside Bronx Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The victim of a deadly hospital shooting rampage in the Bronx, offered a terrifying account of the moment the shooter pulled out his gun and started firing.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, Dr. Hassan Tariq was shot in the wrist on Friday, when a disgruntled former employee opened fire with an assault rifle.

The doctor feared his life was over, but thanks to some brave coworkers he survived, and — during a bedside interview — spoke about the active shooter that he came face to face with.

“I was the first one he shot,” Dr. Tariq said.

Still lying in a hospital bed, his bandaged wrist propped up in a protective foam block, Dr. Tariq described seeing Henry Bello on the 15th floor at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday, wearing a white lab coat.

“He just opened it, and took out the gun, and took a shot at me,” he said. “Initially I thought that I was dead, because when the bullet hit me, my body when it was in a state of shock.”

Dr. Tariq had been talking about a patient with Dr. Tracy Tam who was shot and killed.

“I kept hearing the sounds of shooting, and screaming,” he said.

While police began storming the hospital, and panicked patients evacuated, the 32-year-old Pakistan native said the gunman then did something even more terrifying.

“I saw him pouring gasoline on the side, the smell is pretty strong, so I know what’s gonna happen next, he’s going to burn us,” he recalled.

The sprinkler system doused the fire, and the gunman eventually took his own life.

After hiding in a bathroom, Tariq made it to the stairwell bleeding badly. That’s where a group of co-workers found him.

“Everyone grabbed a leg, a hand, the shirt, we fastened the blanket around his waist because he’s a tall guy and heavy, and they carried him down,” hospital administrator Diana Cruz said.

They took him nine flights to an operating room where Dr. Fillip Findling helped perform emergency surgery under police guard.

“Where it, where it’s not often that you see a high-powered gunshot wound to the wrist,” Dr. Findling said. “It’s a devastating injury.”

With his worried wife at his bedside, Tariq said the rapid treatment saved his life, his hand, and his medical career.

“I came across the world to learn the art of medicine, so I’m not going to stop,” Dr. Tariq said.

Dr. Tariq called his coworkers ‘heroes’.

He still has a lot of pain, and needs another surgery, but he could be released from the hospital in about a week.