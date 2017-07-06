Report: Knicks Express Interest In Trading For Celtics’ Smart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new name in the Knicks’ point guard search.
According to the New York Post, the Knicks are interested in trading for Boston’s Marcus Smart. The Celtics are reportedly shopping around the defensive-minded player as they look to clear salary-cap space to sign Gordon Hayward.
New York is scrambling for a starting point guard after the free agent market has dried up quickly.
The Knicks had reportedly been interested in Jeff Teague, Jrue Holiday, George Hill and Michael Carter-Williams, but all four were snatched up after free agency opened Saturday. Teague signed with Minnesota, Holiday re-upped with New Orleans, Hill landed in Sacramento, and Carter-Williams went to Charlotte.
New York has reportedly reached out to Rajon Rondo, who played for the Bulls last season, and have also expressed interest in Shelvin Mack, most recently of the Jazz. There have been conflicting reports about the Knicks’ interest in re-signing Derrick Rose.
The Knicks drafted a point guard, Frank Ntilikina, with the eighth pick in last month’s draft. But at 18 years old, he’ll need time to develop before winning a starting job.
The sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft, Smart played in 79 games last season (24 starts) and averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds for a Celtics team that reached the Eastern Conference finals. The former Oklahoma State star led Boston with 1.6 steals per game last season.